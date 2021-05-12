Richard Samuel Kruckeberg

MATTOON — "The actor is Camus's ideal existential hero, because if life is absurd and the idea is to live a more vital life, then he who lives more lives is in a better position than he who lives just one."
This larger-than-life soul leaves behind Brandy Miller, partner of 17 years, and her family. Three cats, Alonzo, Dorian and Beaker. His father, and his biological, step, half and theater brothers and sisters. He loved them all more than he could show.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved mother.
There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Heritage Park, Mattoon Train Station, beginning at noon and ending at either the Lone Elm Room or the Burgess Auditorium.
Please join us in memory of our beautiful Sam.
