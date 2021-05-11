MATTOON — Richard Samuel "Sam" Kruckeberg, age 39 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:14 PM, Saturday May 8, 2021 at his residence in Mattoon, IL.

A private memorial service in his honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Sam was born on November 15, 1981 in Mattoon, IL the son of Richard W. and Jamey K. (Handley) Kruckeberg. He is survived by his father, Richard "Dick" Kruckeberg and wife Robin of Sullivan, IL; his siblings: Daniel J. Kruckeberg of Charleston, IL, Emily E. Pisani and husband Michael of Tolono, IL, Sidney A. Goad of Sullivan, IL and Keegan W. Kruckeberg of Sullivan, IL; his long-time partner, Brandy Miller of Mattoon, IL; and his step-grandparents, Brenda and Larry Bassett of Sullivan, IL. Sam is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Walter and Ruth Kruckeberg; maternal grandparents, Floyd and Bessie Handley; his loving mother, Jamey K. Edwards and her husband John.

Sam was an active member of Charleston Alley Theater and proudly showcased his gift in multiple performances in Mattoon and Charleston, IL throughout the years. He had a passion for the arts, loved a variety of cinema genres, and playing his guitar. Sam will be greatly missed and remembered for his sense of humor, big personality, and even bigger heart.