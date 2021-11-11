CHARLESTON — Richard Wayne Francis, age 91, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

The funeral service, honoring and celebrating his life, will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Graham Chapel Cemetery in Moultrie County near Allenville, IL. Memorials in his honor may be made to Habitat for Humanity, or to Oakland Christian Church. Memorials may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Richard was born March 13, 1930, in Paris, IL, a son of Bernie and Lavona (Bolin) Francis. He married the love of his life, Wilda Arlene Hoskins, on June 5, 1955, and she preceded him in death on February 26, 2020. He is survived by his two sons: Rick Francis and wife Sharon, and Gary Francis and wife Diana; six grandchildren: Rebecca (Adam) Marshall, and Meagan (Jordan) Svymbersky, Caleb Francis, Brooke (Brett) Leasure, Danni (Rob) Welch, and Anthony (Aubrey Simpson) Wingo; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to Wilda, he was preceded in death by an infant son, as well as his parents.

