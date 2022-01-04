MATTOON — In loving memory of Rita Janeil Turner, age 74 of Mattoon, IL who passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at her residence in Mattoon, IL.

A visitation in her honor will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome .