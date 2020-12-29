SHELBYBILLE — Rita Watson, 92, of Shelbyville, IL, formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church Food Pantry and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Rita was born on April 15, 1928 in Sigel, IL, the daughter of Otto and Gertrude (Nuxoll) Hanfland. She attended St. Michael's School in Sigel and graduated from Teutopolis High School in the Class of 1946. Rita later attended Brown's Business College in Champaign, IL. Rita married Emmitt St. Clair Watson. She enjoyed traveling with Emmitt.

Rita is survived by her son, Tony Weishaar and wife Debi of Shelbyville, IL; daughters: Laura Weiskamp and husband Edward of Urbana, IL and Kristine Ann Weishaar of Shelbyville, IL; five grandchildren: Aaron Weishaar and wife Amber of Carmel, IN, Wade Weishaar of Chicago, IL, and Viola, Gerald and Daniel Weiskamp all of Chicago, IL; and two great granddaughters, Meghan and Katy Weishaar of Carmel, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmitt; former husband, Maury Weishaar; and sister, Delores Husic.

