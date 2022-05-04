Jun 27, 1951 - May 2, 2022

Robert A. Creek Jr. passed away at Sarah Bush Hospital in Mattoon, IL. He was a loving husband, father, and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta J. Creek of Charleston; daughter, Jennifer Creek of Charleston; and son, Justice Creek and partner Melissa Pitts of Chicago; brothers: George Creek of St. Joesph, IL, and Thomas Creek of Indiana; sisters-in-law: Beth Creek and Julie Creek. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is proceeded in death by daughter, Heather Creek-Hopkins; mother, Geraldine Creek; and father, Robert A Creek Sr.

He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1969 - 1971. He is an active member of the Charleston VFW where he served as quartermaster from 2016-2021.

Bob attended Bismarck High School, Danville Junior College, and Eastern Illinois University.

He pursued his career as a cost accounting manager for Blaw-Knox for 30-years and as a plant manager for Lincoln Industrial for 12-years. He retired in 2016.

Bob enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, camping, hunting, fishing, and golf.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Charleston VFW post 1592.

Visitation will be from 12:00 - 1:00 Friday, May 6, at the Mattoon American Legion, 1903 Maple Ave, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with a memorial service immediately following.