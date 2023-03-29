Dec. 6, 1942 - March 24, 2023

DURHAM, North Carolina — Bob Ingram's strong foundation in family and character hails from his upbringing in Charleston, IL, and his valuable experiences as an Eastern Illinois University graduate. Bob enthusiastically devoted most of his life championing the research-intensive pharmaceutical industry's efforts towards the discovery and development of new medicines. The goal of helping people feel better, do more and live longer, was his mantra.

Bob lived his creed of prioritizing his life around family, faith and friends. His legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of those he touched and so willingly mentored. Bob Ingram had a special way of inspiring others to do and be their best.

The family will memorialize Bob's life in a private ceremony in the mountains of Highlands, NC.