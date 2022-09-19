Robert Ambrose

May 14, 1931 - Sept. 17, 2022

CHARLESTON — Robert Dean Ambrose, 91, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Charleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Visitation will begin Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., concluding with Masonic Rites by Charleston Masonic Lodge #35 at 7:00 p.m. at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, 720 Monroe, Charleston. Burial of ashes will be private. Memorials in his honor may be made to: Sigma Pi Fraternity.

Robert was born May 14, 1931 at Decatur, IL, son of Vera (Eiklor) and Dr. Dean Ambrose. He married Barbara Muma, May 19, 1957 at St. Elmo, IL, she survives.

Robert was a Certified Life Insurance Agent (CLU) with the Principal of Des Moines, IA for forty years. He graduated from Eastern Illinois State Teachers College in 1953 and was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Robert enjoyed playing Bridge and had gone into the Masonic Lodge at Altamont, IL and the Ainad Shrine of East St. Louis, IL.