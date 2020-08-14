Robert "Bob" A. Neuroth

Bob graduated from Newport Catholic High School and obtained both a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Social Work. He worked in the social work field in various capacities prior to retiring as a social worker in a program known as Humboldt, Illinois Treatment and Learning Center (TLC), where he made such a positive impact on the lives of students with severe behavior/emotional disorders. His love of tennis, basketball and most of all – reading – will live on through all of those he loved. While Northern Kentucky always held a special place in his heart and he visited often, he made his home in Illinois where his friends were like family. We will be forever grateful for Bob’s never-ending support given to family and friends and his encouragement and love will always be remembered with one of his favorite quotes – “Keep challenging yourself and remember the mission”!