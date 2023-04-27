MATTOON — Robert "Bob" Adams Orr, age 85, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on April 11, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Bob was born in Evanston, IL, to the late George W. and Clara L. (Prior) Orr. He married Melinda "Mindy" Myers on August 1, 1974.

He is survived by his wife, Mindy Orr of Mattoon, IL; three children: Allison L. Orr and John Sisler Jr. of Windermere, FL, Ryan D. Orr and wife Laura Rhoton of Lancaster, PA, Julie (Orr) Dunavant of Collierville, TN; four grandchildren: Cody Orr and wife Molly, Logan Gaddy, Lexi Gaddy, Lauren Padilla and husband Rob; one great-grandchild, Colton; two sisters: Meredith H. Lincoln and husband Dick of Whitefish Bay, WI, Marcia E. Yochum and husband Paul of Cross Plains, WI; one brother-in-law, Douglas Myers and Tricia of Marietta, GA; one daughter-in-law, Tanya Orr of O'Fallon, MO; nieces and nephews: Sheila, Sara, Annie, Will, Mackenzie, Mallory, and Matt . He is preceded in death by one son, Robert A. Orr Jr.; one son-in-law, John "JD" Dunavent, and one brother, William B. Orr.

Bob received his bachelor's degree from Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, IL and master's degree from Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff, AZ. After completing his education, Bob was a long-time Health and Physical Education instructor, coach for numerous sports, and served as Intermural Director at Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. Mr. Orr was the head coach for Lake Land's tennis team for forty years. During his extraordinary career, Bob led the Lakers to an impressive record of 534 wins and 50 losses, with 28 appearances at the National Championship Tournament.

Mr. Orr received numerous accolades. In 1993, he was elected to the NJCAA Tennis Hall of Fame in Athens, GA, received the Stephens Award from NJCAA for his dedication and effort to teach the game of tennis. Later in 2002, Bob was named National Coach of the Year for Junior Colleges by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. His players and colleagues saw Bob as a wonderful role model for his positive attitude and numerous contributions he made personally and professionally at the college. Mr. Orr was inducted into the Lake Land College Athletic Hall of Fame for coaching, recipient of The Retiree Wall of Fame Awards and Top 50 Most Influential People in Lake Land College's History.

Bob was a member of the Mattoon Golf and Country Club but also served as the Tennis Director at the club for over thirty-five years. He was instrumental in developing the tennis program and taught hundreds of children the sport, always patient with a beaming smile and laughter. Being a true sports fanatic, especially horse racing, Bob enjoyed trips with friends and family to Keeneland Racetrack in Lexington, KY and Saratoga Springs, NY.

Always one for a good time, Bob enjoyed time with good friends and family taking annual trips to Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL, Disney World, Las Vegas, NV, and Hilton Head, SC.

Mr. Orr was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Mattoon, IL, where he served as an Elder, Trustee, and Deacon.

Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He was a fun-loving man with a charming personality that leaves a lasting impression on many.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Odd Fellow Rehabilitation Center, along with the wonderful nurses, physical therapists, and SBL Hospice for the compassionate care given to Bob and the family. Many thanks to Dr. Catt, his staff, and the many friends who came to visit Bob and give support to the family.

Memorials in his honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938, Lake Land College Foundation, 5001 Lake Land Blvd, Mattoon, IL 61938, or donor's choice.

