MATTOON — Robert "Bob" Talbott Craig, age 79, of Mattoon, passed away at 8:47 a.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

A celebration of life will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Fields Church, 900 Dewitt Avenue East, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Bob was born on March 13, 1942, in Charleston, IL, the son of William and Irma (Talbott) Craig. He married Pepper on February 7, 1981.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Pepper Craig of Mattoon, IL; children: Robert Jr. (Pam) Craig of Mahomet, IL, Matthew (Janet) Craig of Avon, IN, Theresa (Sara) Craig-Huey of Ankeny, IA, Melita (Tony) Trousdale of Louisville, IL, Moria Jones of Louisville, IL and Jess Thurmond of Gays, IL; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters: Peggy Reinhart of Mattoon, IL, Sue (Larry) Bradford of Kansas, IL, and Nancy (Jim) Rardin of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Carter Allen Jones.

Bob will be remembered as generous, hardworking and selfless husband, father, brother, and friend. Bob once built a log cabin by hand, carrying logs up on his shoulders. One Christmas, he donated his entire bonus check to the homeless shelter for those in need leaving very little for his own family. He would often be asked for by name when he worked as a meat cutter at My Store. Bob was a dedicated family man, and especially protective of the women in his life. He shared a special bond with his oldest grandson, Stefan. Bob's nickname was "Silent." He was very thoughtful about the words he spoke, and never said a harsh word about anyone. There was just no better man than him. Bob was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, enjoyed gardening, and loved his dogs. He was an elder and former Pastor at Gays Christian Church.

The family and friends of Robert "Bob" Craig wish to recognize that he retired in 2020 from Lee Enterprises after 22 years of dedicated service.

Bob will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to family to assist with purchasing a headstone. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.