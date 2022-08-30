Sept. 14, 1941 - Aug. 28, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Longtime Shelbyville resident, local businessman, philanthropist and a legend in the automobile industry, Robert "Bob" L. Boarman, leaving a legacy of strength, leadership and devotion peacefully passed in the arms of his loved ones on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Bob was born on September 14, 1941, in Morrisonville, the son of Lawrence Ambrose and Lenora (Lovens) Boarman. He was a farm boy's child, who wanted to become a farmer, but at age 18 opted to go to work in the local factory where he worked 16 hour shifts all while starting to buy, sell and repair houses. When he was laid off, he had gained the confidence, despite his father's concerns, to enter the automobile business. Bob Boarman opened Boarman's Auto Sales at the age of 28 and owned and operated it for the next 50 years. Through Bob's passion for 50s and 60s Chevrolet cars, cars that he drove as a teenager, he started collecting and from that passion he opened Bel Air Auto Museum to house his collection and to remember the classic taste in American motors.

Bob lived a life full of love, accomplishment and adventure. He spent his final months fondly recalling a lifetime truly well lived. His positive outlook, energy and enthusiasm for the people he knew and loved will be fondly remembered. An exemplary patriarch of his family, Bob was most proud of his three children, Rob, Ed and Jodi, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Pamela J. Boarman, their marriage was one of great joy. Together they were an unstoppable force, tackling all tasks head on and accomplishing what seemed impossible in both their business and community endeavors. Bob and Pam raised their three children while working diligently to start their business. Long hours and hard work. Bob was never deterred from his goal and was proud of what he and Pam accomplished and grew. Bob took great pride in the closeness of his family and had shepherded them through good times and bad with the notion that together anything was possible.

Bob strongly believed in supporting his community, through his generous contribution and hundreds of resident's volunteer hours, the Roxy theatre in downtown Shelbyville, reopened exactly 37 years after it closed, on November 5, 2003, as the Boarman Roxy Theatre.

Dedication and pureness of spirit had driven his successful life and that has made Bob a model to follow and to honor. The respect that he held from so many was strongly reflected in the level of care he received in his final days from his loving family. To say their care went above and beyond is an understatement, their actions show what truly incredible people they are and how they loved Bob.

Bob will be greatly missed by his sons: Robert "Rob" T. (Martha) Boarman of Shelbyville and Edward "Ed" (Carrie) Boarman of Shelbyville; daughter, Jodi (Rick) Allen of Shelbyville; grandchildren: Derek (Tabi) Rodman, Mark Cordes, Mikailah (Brad Halterman) Clark, Cody (Kylee Burcham) Boarman, Jenna Daniels, Luke Cordes, Mykennah Allen, Kamryn Boarman, Robert "Robbie" B. Boarman, Kearah Allen, Chase Boarman and Conner Boarman; two great-grandchildren: Macee Rodman and Deaken Rodman; sisters: Donna (Gene) Norris of Ballwin, MO, Evelyn (George) Norris of Taylorville and Betty Fulford of Shelbyville; brothers-in-law: Doug (Debbie) Williams of Shelbyville and Scott (Vicky) Williams of Shelbyville; sister-in-law, Susan (Gary) Reynolds of Greenup and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Pam; sisters: Shirley (Lyle) Gaddis and Sharon "Sue" Roessler; brothers: Ed (Maggie) Boarman and Joe Boarman; father and mother-in-law, Max and Helen Williams; brothers-in-law: Carl Fulford and Michael Williams; and sister-in-law, Sue Ann Williams.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in his name "Robert Boarman" for his family to decide at a later date.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.