Oct. 15, 1934 - Dec. 1, 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — On December 1, 2022, Robert (Bob) L. Sewell, passed away at age 88, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Bob was born on October 15, 1934 in Charleston, IL to Henry and

Thelma (Gordon) Sewell, and grew up in Mattoon, graduating Mattoon High School in 1953. Bob received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Eastern Illinois University in 1958, and worked as an OEM Account Executive for the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for over 40 years.

An active and passionate volunteer throughout his life, most recently Bob served as a volunteer driver, giving homebound adults rides to and from medical appointments through the nonprofit Neighbor to Neighbor, logging more rides than any other volunteer while in his eighties!

Bob retired to Myrtle Beach, SC in 1999, and thoroughly enjoyed the beauty, southern hospitality, and warm climate of the Palmetto state.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father; his older brother, Ronald D. Sewell of Santa Ana, CA; and his ex-wife, Beverly Wood of Sullivan, IL. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Ramah and Robert Hawley of River Edge, NJ; his son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Vicki Sewell of St. Louis, MO; five cherished grandchildren: James Hawley, Rachel Hawley, Kai Sewell, Karli Sewell, and Keliana Sewell; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be private.