TOOELE, Utah - Robert (Bob) Lee Miller passed away peacefully at home on March 10, 2022 in Tooele, Utah.

Bob was born April 14, 1966 in Tuscola, IL to mother, Sharon Joines and father, Robert E. Miller. When Bob wasn't working he could be found on the golf course, on an exotic vacation with his wife, Tina, shopping with his mother, Sharon, or with his beloved grandchildren watching action films. Bob was a proud black belt in six sigma, and graduated from Eastern Illinois University where he was on the golf team. Bob loved spending time with his family, including his pride and joy Butkus, his golf buddies and his supportive friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Miller; his grandparents: Harold and Avis Miller, Earl and Francis Schmitt; and several of his aunts; uncles; and cousins.

Bob is survived by his wife, Tina Miller; his mother, Sharon Joines; his daughters: Kelsey Inscore (Chad), Shaylah Buck (Mike), Makayla Orr; grandchildren: Marley, Cannon, Cole, Ledger and Carter, and his family in Illinois.

A memorial service will be held at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, UT on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon to follow at the Loyal Order of the Moose. A celebration of life will be held in Newman, IL on May 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Utah Cancer Society or Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU).