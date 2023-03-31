Jan. 14, 1937 - March 29, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Robert "Bob" N. Hart, 86, of Springfield, died at 12:14 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home.

Bob was born January 14, 1937, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Otis and Alma Irene Carlyle Hart. He married C. Marilyn Armstrong on December 27, 1958, in Decatur, IL; she preceded him in death on March 5, 2022.

Bob graduated from Mattoon High School and earned his bachelor's degree from Milliken University. He then went on to earn his master's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Bob had a teaching and administrative career with District 186 beginning at Jefferson Middle School, then continuing at Grant Middle School, Lawrence, and Laketown Elementary. He concluded his career as principal of Butler Elementary for 14 years until his retirement in 1993.

Bob was a member and leader of Faith Lutheran Church. He also belonged to a Retired Principal Group and a coffee group. He enjoyed computers and will be fondly remembered for sending his students mementos and notes for their accomplishments.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Don and Jack Hart; sisters: Mary Phelps and Edna Mae Campbell; and great-grandson, Jameson Williams.

Bob is survived by his son, Jeffrey N. (Mary) Hart, of Georgetown, KY; daughter, Vicki Rapier of Springfield; grandchildren: Megan Frank of Jackson, MO, and Sarah Rapier of Springfield; five great-grandchildren, Javeon Williams, Ethan and Camden Frank, Andersen Taylor, and Kaz Norris; sister, Marge Clinton of O'Fallon, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield, IL. A memorial ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Glen VanderKloot officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Public Schools Foundation, Attn: Julie Hammers, 1900 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL, 62704; American Heart Association, Greater Midwest Affiliate Memorials and Tributes, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692; or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215.

