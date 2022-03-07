Robert "Bob" Talbott Craig

Bob will be remembered as generous, hardworking and selfless husband, father, brother, and friend. Bob once built a log cabin by hand, carrying logs up on his shoulders. One Christmas, he donated his entire bonus check to the homeless shelter for those in need leaving very little for his own family. He would often be asked for by name when he worked as a meat cutter at My Store. Bob was a dedicated family man, and especially protective of the women in his life. He shared a special bond with his oldest grandson, Stefan. Bob's nickname was "Silent." He was very thoughtful about the words he spoke, and never said a harsh word about anyone. There was just no better man than him. Bob was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, enjoyed gardening, and loved his dogs. He was an elder and former Pastor at Gays Christian Church. Bob will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.