Robert "Bob" W. Sterling

MATTOON — Robert "Bob" Sterling, 95, passed away on February 9, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Julie; his son, Grant (Lynne) Sterling of Charleston; two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Bob taught in the EIU History Department for 42-years.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Wesley United Methodist Church, Charleston, with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. For full obituary, see www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.

