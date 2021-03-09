MATTOON — Robert "Bob" Wayne Pierce, age 76, of Mattoon passed away at 8:38 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing be maintained.

Bob was born on July 22, 1944 in Mattoon the son of Ansel and Mildred (Hesse) Pierce. He married Joy Diane Ellison on September 8, 1993. She survives.

Survivors include his son, Robert (Abby) Pierce; daughter, Tina Pierce Smith (fiance, Nathan Thompson); stepson, Shawn Lee McFarland; grandchildren: Alexandra Buckler, John (Delaney) Poorman, Avery Pierce, Ashley Smith and Kaitlyn Smith; three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Janice Mann and Donna Lewis; and half-brother, Donnie Pierce. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Ryan Keith McFarland.