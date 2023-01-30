Robert Dean Stare

April 7, 2004 - Jan. 24, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Robert Dean "Robbie" (Thomas) Stare, 18, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL and Mattoon, IL, passed away on January 24, 2023, in Springfield, IL. Robbie was born on April 7, 2004, in Springfield, IL, the son of Rebecca Stare of Taylorville, IL.

Robbie is survived by his siblings: Sanora and Elizabeth Stare of Taylorville, IL; and their mother, Rebecca Stare; Robert D. Thomas of Murfreesboro, TN, Marissa Thomas, Dalton Ridgeway, and Cheyanne Thomas of Springfield, IL, and Gracelyn Thomas of Greenville, IL; grandparents, Harold and Cheryl Gambill of Mattoon, IL; Carolyn Koke of Springfield, IL; Betty Stare of Taylorville, IL; girlfriend, Jasmine Jardon of Springfield, IL; several cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as his biological mother, Tracy Thomas of Springfield, IL.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Robert E. Thomas; grandmothers: Judith Thomas, Connie Gambill and grandfather, Robert A. Stare.

Robbie attended Lanphier High School and CACC in Springfield, IL, and had just graduated in the Class of 2022. He recently earned a certificate as a Certified Welder. Robbie was loved by so many. He will be remembered for his bright blue eyes, loving nature, big heart, but above all else, he loved his friends and family.

He enjoyed listening to all types of music, was an avid gamer and loved playing football. He loved attending St. Louis Cardinal games with his papa.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, with Pastor Taylor McManigell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's name may be made to Taylorville Youth Football, Taylorville Junior Football League, CACC Welding Program or Mattoon Youth Football.

Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is in charge of arrangements.

