CHARLESTON – Robert Dean Wilson, 93, of Charleston, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at SBLHC.

Bob was born October 19, 1927 in Coles County, Illinois, son of Allen and Retha (Lewis) Wilson. He married Goldie Pauline McNary, September 1, 1949 at Corinth, MS; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Sonja Wilson and Gerald (Nikki) Wilson, both of Charleston. Seven grandchildren: Josh (Shelley) Wilson, Trevor (Katha) Wilson, Dallas Wilson, A.J. (Elizabeth) Staggs, Brianna (Timmy) Donnell, Makenna Wilson, and Maddi Barkley; and four great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Sydney, Kenadi, and Levi.

His funeral will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at New Life Apostolic Church, 2055 Harrison Drive, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour to the service at the church. Memorials may given to his son Gerald, to distribute to Missions the family supports. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Bob loved serving the Lord and was dedicated to his church. He enjoyed working in the yard and on his truck and spending time with his family. He retired from the Mattoon School District.