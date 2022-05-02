May 30, 1936 - April 30, 2022

TOLEDO — Robert Duane Robinson, age 85 of Toledo, IL, passed away at 2:16 a.m. on April 30, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Toledo Christian Church in Toledo, IL. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the service time at the Church. Burial will be in the Upper Berry Cemetery, rural Toledo, IL. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Toledo is assisting the family with arrangements.

Duane was born May 30, 1936, in Arthur, IL, to Claude and Ellen (Roberts) Robinson. Duane married Sharon Zei in November 1961, and had three children: Marty, John, and Christopher.

Surviving are sons: Marty D., and John (Jill) M; daughter in-law, Trisha Robinson, all of Toledo. brother, Jim (Brenda) Robinson Sr.; sisters: Jeannie Murray and Janie (Roger) James. Also surviving are grandchildren: Janele R. Smith and husband Evan of Casey, IL, Rachael Robinson of Denver, CO, and Vada Robinson of Toledo, IL. Great-granddaughters: Lenni M., Darbi H., and Danni M. Smith, and many devoted nieces and nephews.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher M; grandson, Ayden Robinson; sisters: Ann Sowers, and Judy Moore; and brother, Willie Robinson.

Duane was a lifelong farmer and continued to raise livestock and work at Ervin Equipment until his passing. He was a member of the Toledo Christian Church for over 80-years.

Memorials may be made to the Toledo Christian Church.

