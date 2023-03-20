Oct. 2, 1943 - March 19, 2023
TOLEDO — Robert E. "Bob" Burton, 79, of rural Toledo, IL, passed away at 8:28 AM Sunday, March 19, 2023 in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Family c/o Tim Burton, 902 Newman Ave., Effingham, IL 62401.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 24, 2023 in the First Christian Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Masonic Rites Service at 7:00 PM in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery of Neoga, IL with Military Services by the Neoga American Legion Post 458 of Neoga, Illinois.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
