Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 24, 2023 in the First Christian Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a Masonic Rites Service at 7:00 PM in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the Long Point Cemetery of Neoga, IL with Military Services by the Neoga American Legion Post 458 of Neoga, Illinois.