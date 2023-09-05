Bob was born September 21, 1951, in Toledo, IL, son of Paul E. and Mildred (Hagen) Brown. He married Gail Anne Golladay, December 10, 1977. She passed away December 11, 2016. He is survived by two daughters: Becky Stewart (Tim Dare) of Mattoon, and Rachel Thoele and husband, Chris, of rural Charleston; grandchildren: Kyndal (James) Lindsey of Charleston, Austin (Hayley) Boeser-Brown of Mattoon, Kelley Stewart of Mattoon, Olivia Thoele of Charleston, and Justin Pauley of Charleston; and great-grandchildren: Calla, Jaxon, and Abbygail Chapman, Jenna Lindsey, and Liam Enyart. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Phillip Brown.

Bob was a member of the Walnut Grove Christian Church. He was a member of the first graduating class at Lake Land College in the Ag Mechanic course of study. Bob had worked as a concrete mixer/driver for Adams Concrete, MC Concrete, and later for Mid-Illinois Concrete for a total of 35 years. He especially loved Spring and Fall, and enjoyed visiting with his friend and farming buddy, John Brown and the crew on the farm. Bob loved to go to the Charleston V.F.W. and socialize with friends. He loved loading up the grandkids and great-grandkids and taking them to town just to get fountain drinks at the Huck's drive through. Bob"s most treasured moments were teaching his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids about livestock and then beaming with pride as they showed their projects at the 4H and County Fairs. Bob and Gail are finally back together, fighting over the remote, and it's Phil's turn to listen.