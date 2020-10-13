Robert E. Weigand

Robert served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War including 14 months with Allied Land Forces, Central Europe in Fontainbleau, France. Thereafter, he earned a Master's Degree and Ph. D in marketing from the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Robert spent three decades teaching marketing at DePaul University and the University of Illinois at Chicago and was head of the marketing department at both universities. Robert was a guest lecturer in eight foreign countries. His professional and personal pursuits also led him to travel to more than 60 countries. Robert was an honorable man who believed "to whom much is given much is expected." He touched many people always striving to improve the lives of the least among us. Robert will be profoundly missed but his legacy of service will continue.