Robert Edward Ballard

Survivors include his son, Scott (Kimberly) Ballard; daughters: Cheryl Ballard, Rita (Gene) Reed and Ruth Elaine Johnson; grandchildren: Gina (Brent) Ritter, Angela (Trent) White, Amanda (Nick) Boles and Samantha Ballard; great-grandchildren: Austin and Tyler White, Whitney and Brandon Ritter and Gunnar and Ella Kate Boles. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Eileen Davisson and Carolyn Hortenstine; and great-grandson, Gannon Boles.

Robert served honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a substation engineer for CIPS for almost 40 years until his retirement. Robert was a member of the First Christian Church of Mattoon and a former member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Effingham. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Masons. Robert enjoyed singing for many years with the Coles County Barbershop Quartet. He served on the original committee that organized and established the Mattoon PADS Shelter. In recent years, Robert enjoyed working puzzles. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.