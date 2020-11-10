BLOOMINGTON — Robert Gregory Weber, 58, formerly of Bloomington, Illinois and more recently of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Scottsdale. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue in Charleston. A Memorial Service celebrating Greg's life, and also that of his father, Robert Weber who passed away in August, will be held at 10:00 a.m., immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Ken Hoover officiating. Inurnment for both will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials in Greg's name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Greg was born on September 2, 1962 in Charleston, Illinois to the late Robert and Lillie (Baker) Weber. He married Mary Bethea in 1989 in Bloomington and she survives. Also surviving are their children: Shelby (Cole) Salamone and Rachael Weber, both of Scottsdale, Arizona and Ryan Weber of Oxford, Mississippi.

Greg grew up in Charleston where he graduated high school and received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University. He later completed his master's degree from the University of Illinois and was employed in the Systems Department of State Farm Insurance. While living in Bloomington he and his family were members of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Greg and Mary enjoyed raising their family and he was their children's biggest fan, supporting them through their many sporting events and other activities during their years attending Normal West High School. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Greg was a loving, kind, and helpful man who was loved by all who knew him.