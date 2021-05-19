CHARLESTON — Robert Harold Stewart, age 86, of Charleston, passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Salisbury Church located at 2190 County Highway 5 southeast of Charleston with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Salisbury Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Charleston American Legion or Salisbury Church and may be left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Bob was born June 14, 1934 in Seven Hickory Township, Coles County, Illinois, a son of Harold William and Stella Alberta "Bertie" (Sims) Stewart. He married Carol Ann Sanderson on July 14, 1957 in Charleston.

He is survived by Carol, his loving and devoted wife of 63 years; five sons all of Charleston: Bryan Stewart (Kim), Dan Stewart (Julie), Greg Stewart (Kelly), Curt Stewart and Trevor Stewart (Bethany); 20 grandchildren; and 24 soon to be 25 great-grandchildren. Bob is also survived by all his siblings: Wanda Davis, Barbara Canull (Dale), Donald Stewart (Sharol), Karen Wildman (Dennis), and Patty Helm. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother-in-law, Gene Davis.