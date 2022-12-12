Feb. 6, 1954 - Dec. 9, 2022

CARLYLE — Robert Howard Rinehart, Jr., age 68, of Carlyle, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Nathan Rinehart officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Rob was born on February 6, 1954 in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, the son of Robert Rinehart, Sr. and Rita (Brumleve) Stickel. He married Marie Brink on June 23, 2012 in Neoga.

Survivors include his loving wife, Marie Rinehart of Carlyle, IL; children: Jason Drake of Chicago, IL, Autumn Rinehart (Blake) of Olney, IL and Nathan Rinehart, a Navy Chief Operations Specialist stationed in Washington State; stepchildren: Kim Brink of Hoffman, IL, Melinda (Sam) Wiebley of Centralia, IL and Shawn (Ashley) Miller of Selmer, TN; grandchildren: Tara, Alysa, Leo and Summer Smith; and four great-grandchildren; brothers: Dan Rinehart of KY, John (Jill) Rinehart of IA and Jimmy Rinehart of IA.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Alexa Smith; sisters, Tina Busby and Kathy McConnell; and previous wife, Betty Rinehart.

Rob spent most of his growing up years in Mattoon, IL. Rob served honorably in the United States Army. He later worked for over 25 years for the USDA Soil Conservation in many Illinois Counties over the years, the last two being Clinton and Bond Counties.

Rob retired to help a family farm in Carlyle, caring for the land and animals. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Most of all, Rob especially enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Clinton County Humane Society or a Charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.