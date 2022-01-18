CHARLESTON — Robert L. "Bob" Thomas, age 82, passed away peacefully January 16, 2022, at Arbor Rose Memory Care in Charleston, IL. Funeral services will be at Adams Funeral Chapel on January 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Mike Southards officiating. Visitation will be for one and a half hours before the funeral. Masonic Rites have been requested. Interment will follow at Janesville Cemetery.

Bob was born on September 17, 1939, to parents Vernon and Florence (Hightshoe) Thomas, (both deceased.) He married Barbara A. (Rardin) Thomas in 1956, (she survives.) Also surviving are two daughters: Cindy (Thomas) Myerscough (Kevin), Kathy (Thomas) Schroeder (Brent). Grandsons: Rob Myerscough (Aimee Repking), Jeremy Myerscough, Jared Schroeder, (all surviving,) and Kyle Schroeder, (deceased), as well as five great grandchildren, all of Charleston. Sisters: Linda Tapscott, (surviving,) Donna Hall, (deceased,); brothers: Bud Thomas, Jim Thomas, and Joe Thomas, (all deceased.) Bob also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Memorials in his honor may be given to the Trojan Booster Club, Alzheimer's Society or the donor's choice and can be left at the visitation-service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

None