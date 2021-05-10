Robert Lee Carlisle

Robert was born in Charleston, Illinois to J.I. and Alberta (Mealey) Carlisle. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three stepchildren: Greg (Charla) Filter of Signal Mt., TN; daughter, Kayla (Christoforos) Papayiannis of San Francisco, CA and Amy (Robert) Tompson of Tewin, UK; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Robert was a longtime businessman in Illinois, moving to Oregon in 1979. He served in the Thirteenth Air Force in the Western Pacific during WWII. There will be a private family gathering at Roseburg Memorial Garden's in Roseburg, OR. Arrangements by Musgrove Family Mortuary.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.