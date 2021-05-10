Robert Lee Carlisle

Robert was born in Charleston, Illinois to J.I. and Alberta (Mealey) Carlisle. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three stepchildren: Greg (Charla) Filter of Signal Mt., TN; daughter, Kayla (Christoforos) Papayiannis of San Francisco, CA and Amy (Robert) Tompson of Tewin, UK; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Robert was a longtime businessman in Illinois, moving to Oregon in 1979. He served in the Thirteenth Air Force in the Western Pacific during WWII. There will be a private family gathering at Roseburg Memorial Garden's in Roseburg, OR. Arrangements by Musgrove Family Mortuary.