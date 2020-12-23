FORT WAYNE, Indiana — Robert Lee Smith, 93, of Fort Wayne passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Lutheran Life Village Pine Valley surrounded by family.
Lee was born November 10, 1927 in Mattoon, IL to the late Bob and Thelma Smith. On November 10, 1951 Lee married the love of his life Martha. They had 58 happy years before she passed away in 2009. During his time in Fort Wayne, Lee was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He was on the Fort Wayne/Allen County Building Commission, served on the National Board of Homebuilders Association, was on the Allen County Planning Council, the Planning Council for Governor's Mansion, and was President of the Indiana Homebuilders Association. He was a member for over 50 years of the Central Branch YMCA. Lee also served in the United States Navy during WWII. He graduated from Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree and was owner of Holida Homes. He was an avid racquet ball player, loved to ski, was a music aficionado, but his greatest love was spending time with family.
Lee is survived by his children: Jill Smith of Fort Wayne, Robert Lee (Kristine) Smith, II of Englewood, FL, Susan Moord of Tampa, FL, Christopher A. (Mary) Smith of Lafayette, CA, and Matt J. (Kari) Smith of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. Lee was also preceded in death by an infant son, David Smith; and brother, Keith Smith.
Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. You may live stream the service at 10:30 am Monday, December 28, 2020 at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6H76UF3NTBw
Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Life Village Pine Valley or Central Branch YMCA.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Lutheran Life Village Pine Valley for taking such excellent care of Lee.
To sign the online guest book, go to:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.