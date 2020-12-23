Robert Lee Smith

Lee was born November 10, 1927 in Mattoon, IL to the late Bob and Thelma Smith. On November 10, 1951 Lee married the love of his life Martha. They had 58 happy years before she passed away in 2009. During his time in Fort Wayne, Lee was a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He was on the Fort Wayne/Allen County Building Commission, served on the National Board of Homebuilders Association, was on the Allen County Planning Council, the Planning Council for Governor's Mansion, and was President of the Indiana Homebuilders Association. He was a member for over 50 years of the Central Branch YMCA. Lee also served in the United States Navy during WWII. He graduated from Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree and was owner of Holida Homes. He was an avid racquet ball player, loved to ski, was a music aficionado, but his greatest love was spending time with family.