LERNA — Robert Leslie Brown, age 88, of Lerna, IL, passed away at 5:12 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Robert was born on December 21, 1934, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Holland Brown and Lula (Trower) Brown. He married the love of his life Glenna Highland on January 1, 1957. She preceded him in death on March 16, 2003.

Survivors include his children: Shawn (Donna) Brown of Gays, IL and Michelle (Jerry) Brosam of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Myles (Kayle) Donnell of Plant City, FL, Sarah (Larry) Wood of Lerna, IL, and Joshua (Sasha) Brown of Cooks Mills, IL; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rosemarie Probst of Mattoon, IL.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and siblings: Mary Francis Balsover and Lawrence Brown.

Robert served honorably in the United States Army for two years. Robert was very proud of his time working at Blaw-Knox and the many patents he created. He enjoyed woodworking, canning, gardening, traveling, camping, canoeing, being outdoors, and fishing. For many years, Robert organized annual fishing trips to Canada. In his later years, he would spend time fishing around the backyard pond. Robert loved his motorized toys as well, and he was always willing to share this joy with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Crossover Church or Donor's Choice.