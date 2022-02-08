MATTOON — Robert Lewis Leach III, 38, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with family and friends. Memorials in his honor may be made to the family for funeral expenses and mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Robert was born July 27, 1983 in Mattoon, IL, son of Robert Lewis Leach Jr. and Clara Robin (Dixon) Leach.

Robert is survived by his parents; sister, Amber (Ian) Hendrickson of Charleston, IL; nieces: Alexis and Elise Gray, also of Charleston; the love of his life, Sarah Carr of Hidalgo, IL; grandmother, Marilyn Leach of Hammond, LA; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Leach Sr.; grandfather, Alvin Dixon; and grandmother, Wanda Dixon.

Robert had worked as a material handler for R.R. Donnelley in Mattoon, IL. In his free time, "Bob" enjoyed taking road trips driving his Jeep Wrangler. Bob had a never-ending fondness for Mexican food. He had a passion for music, and valued 1960's and 70's bands the most. His music passion encouraged him to learn how to play the piano and guitar, self-taught. Bob appreciated humor and comedians, and he loved to find humor in life's circumstances and always made others laugh.

Bob enjoyed living a very simple lifestyle. He cherished many good times with his aunts, uncles, and nieces, and will be fondly remembered as a very kind person who always lent a hand and was always appreciative when his family or friends lent him a hand.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for his family.