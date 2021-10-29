 Skip to main content
Robert Louis "Louie" Crawford

MATTOON — Robert Louis "Louie" Crawford, 93, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center in Mattoon, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Patient Access Network for Specialty Drugs, at 805 15th St., NW Suite 500 Washington, DC ,20005, or Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Care Center.

As per Louie's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded, and a Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m.Saturday October 30, 2021, in the Zion Hill Cemetery in Paradise Township.

It is requested that CDC and IDPH guidelines, in regard to COVID-19 (masks and social distancing), be followed at the service.

The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL, is assisting with arrangements.

For full obituary, and to express online condolences, go to www.swengel-odell.com.

