CHARLESTON — Robert M. Inyart passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in 1924 in Charleston, the only son of the late Ernest W. and Pauline (Martin) Inyart.

Bob was blessed by marriage to Elizabeth Ann Harrington in 1948 and they celebrated 59 years before her death in 2007. He is survived by their children: Michael (Maribeth), Charles (Pat), John (Lucy), Dan (Kevin), Teresa (Jim) Phelan, Ann (Terry) Bacon, Rosemary (Ed) Schniers; son-in-law, Patrick Groth; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Stan Namovicz; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by daughter, Beth; infant son, John Christopher; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sisters: Ernestine, Betty Gene Namovicz, and Nancy (Ken) Hessler.

Bob served in the Army 35 months during WWII, some in combat in ETO with 69th Division as communications for artillery in forward observer crew. He attended EIU from 1st grade until BS in education in 1949 after the war.