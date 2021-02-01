CHAMPAIGN — Robert M. Lacey, 68, of Champaign passed away on January 27, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.

Robert was born on August 13, 1952, in Charleston, IL to parents, Kenneth and Edith (Blue) Lacey. His family later moved to Sorento, IL. He achieved his Bachelor's Degree in Geography and a Master's Degree in City and Regional Planning at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. While at college, he spent many summers working for the railroad.

During his career, Robert was employed for over 35 years by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Construction Engineering Research Lab (CERL). While at CERL, he conducted environmental research for the U.S. Army. Robert was a member of the American Society of Agronomy for over 35 years. He was also an active member of AMBUCS for over 15 years and during that time helped build wheelchair ramps, AmTrykes, and wrote grant proposals. In his free time, Robert enjoyed softball, golf, traveling, history, and reading. Most of all, he loved his family and being a Papa.