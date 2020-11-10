ASHMORE – A memorial service will be held for Robert M. Weber at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 902 Cleveland Avenue in Charleston with Pastor Ken Hoover officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Mr. Weber passed away on August 8, 2020.