Jan. 17, 1932 - Sept. 16, 2022

MATTOON — Robert Manson Couch, age 90, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on September 16, 2022 at his residence.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 22nd at East Side Church of Nazarene with Reverend Clifford "Bud" Hance and Reverend David Couch officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Robert was born on January 17, 1932 in Mount Carmel, IL, the son of Manson Couch and Beulah (Smith) Couch. He married Hulda (Upton) Couch on November 19, 1976.

Survivors include his beloved wife; children, Meri Kay (John) Hoopingarner, Tami (Eric) Uptmor, Angela (Farris) Scoggin, Lisa (Don) Herrington-Schell, and Shawn (Christina) Couch; step-son, Ryan (Stacy) Clapham; 26 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert "Mickey"; a grandson, Jason; and three brothers.

Robert started his career as a music teacher, before working at World Color Press for 20 years. After retiring, he was a rural paper carrier. For Robert, music was his ministry. He was a man of the cross, and he attended Promise Keepers. Robert was a member of the East Side Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid giver and blood donor. Robert worked with Lutherans for Life placing crosses; he was passionate for the unborn babies. Robert also liked to work on cars. He will be greatly missed.

