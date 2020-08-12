ASHMORE, IL — Robert Max Weber, age 93, of rural Ashmore, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. A memorial service honoring and celebrating his life will be held at a later date with inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Preschool Program and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Bob was born October 20, 1926 in Hutton Township, Coles County, Illinois and was the son of William F. and Esta (Davis) Weber. He married Lillie M. Baker on July 16, 1960 and they were married 55 years prior to her death on October 31, 2015. Bob is survived by a son, R. Gregory Weber and his wife Mary of Bloomington, Illinois; three grandchildren, Shelby Salamone and husband Cole, Rachael Weber and Ryan Weber, all of Scottsdale, Arizona; his brother, William Weber and wife Bonnie of Ashmore, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Weber; and two sisters, Lola Mullin and Ann Ingram.
Bob was a graduate of Westfield High School and faithfully served his country with the U.S. Air Force. He was a long-time devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charleston and a life member of the Charleston VFW Paul McVey Post 1592. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Ashmore Community Club.
Bob's career as a self-employed farmer complemented his love for the outdoors. As a school bus driver for 26 years with the Charleston School District, Bob greeted students riding his bus with a good morning and a smile. Bob also dearly loved his family and truly looked forward to spending time together. He will be remembered with great love and affection by his family and friends.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Bob's family.
