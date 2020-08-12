× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHMORE, IL — Robert Max Weber, age 93, of rural Ashmore, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. A memorial service honoring and celebrating his life will be held at a later date with inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Charleston. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Preschool Program and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Bob was born October 20, 1926 in Hutton Township, Coles County, Illinois and was the son of William F. and Esta (Davis) Weber. He married Lillie M. Baker on July 16, 1960 and they were married 55 years prior to her death on October 31, 2015. Bob is survived by a son, R. Gregory Weber and his wife Mary of Bloomington, Illinois; three grandchildren, Shelby Salamone and husband Cole, Rachael Weber and Ryan Weber, all of Scottsdale, Arizona; his brother, William Weber and wife Bonnie of Ashmore, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Weber; and two sisters, Lola Mullin and Ann Ingram.