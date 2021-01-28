MATTOON — Robert R. "Coach" Miller, 92, of Mattoon, IL passed away on January 26, 2021 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, Illinois.

Arrangements for a Celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born on October 12, 1928 in Wayne City, Illinois, son of the late Ross and Carrie (Legg) Miller. He is survived by his spouse Betty Miller of Mattoon, IL; three children: one daughter, Kimberly (Patrick) Keeley of Campton Hills, IL; two sons, Brad (Sydney) Miller of Huntington Beach, CA, and Brook Miller of Falls Church, VA; two grandchildren: Amanda Miller of Huntington Beach, CA, Michael (Ashley) Keeley of Hinsdale, IL; one great-grandchild, Leighton Keeley; and one sister, Jennie Tooley Kelley. He is preceded in death by his brother, James Clayton Miller; and three sisters: Alma Irwin, Alberta Miller, and Roberta Miller.

Bob attended Wayne City schools where basketball became a big part of his life. His dad made him a basketball hoop which was much smaller than regulation. After shooting on it, the regulation one looked huge contributing to his success as a shooter on good teams in high school. His average of nearly twenty-two points per game his senior year was rare for that time period.