MATTOON — Roberta W. Smith, 99, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Harmony Center with her son by her side. Born on October 30, 1920, to Walter and Freda (Bechtel) Walden in Lakewood, IL. She passed just 18 days away from meeting her century mark.

She married Mack Smith on July 3, 1942 in St. Louis, MO. During their marriage Mack and Roberta lived for many years in Seattle, WA where Roberta worked for Boeing as a file clerk during World War II. Following her husband's death, she returned to Illinois and moved to Coles County. Here she worked as a stitcher for the Brown Shoe Company and as an employee for General Electric. She was famous among members of her extended family for her marvelous baking skills and her green thumb. Her grandchildren were her passion.

Roberta is survived by her son Jack Smith, and his wife Susie, and daughter-in-law, Susan Braun all of Mattoon. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Maggie Grimley (Justin) of Lake Stevens, WA, Haley Houser of Mattoon and Luke Ames (Molly) of Sullivan; and four great-grandchildren: Jack Grimley, Alex Houser, Gianna Houser and Evelyn Ames, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband Mack, son, Mack Smith and brother, Rex Walden.