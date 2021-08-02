MATTOON — Robin Lee Ann Myers, age 53, of Mattoon passed away at 5:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Morgan officiating. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

Robin was born on March 2, 1968 in Mattoon the daughter of Albert Alva and Kay Ann (Oye) Walters. She married John Myers on November 3, 1990.

Survivors include her husband, John Myers of Mattoon, IL; daughters, Kayla Myers of Champaign, IL and Cydney Myers of Springfield, IL; parents, Al and Kay Walters of Mattoon, IL; brother, Damon (Tiffany) Walters of Mattoon, IL; sister, Rachel (Scott) Warfel of Tuscola, IL; sister Kathy (Mike) Welter of Cedar Falls, IA; three nieces and four nephews; and Comet-the best dog ever.

Robin was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Elizabeth (Betty) Stites and Geraldine Hutton.

It was clear to her friends and family that if you needed something done and done well, ask Robin. This determination to do right by others manifested in all areas of her life. Robin was a fine singer, served as treasurer for the MGSA and the Mattoon Cobras, and was actively involved in the children's ministry at First Christian Church. She was the backbone of any organization in which she was involved and was the organizer of all things. Robin was a loving wife to John for thirty years and a devoted mother to Kayla and Cydney. She was consistently supportive of her daughters' pursuits and was a dance mom to Kayla and softball mom to Cydney for many years. The Myers family had decades of love and laughter, and an exceptional group of close friends with whom they ate weekly and who cares for each other as family. Robin was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. In the course of her battle, she had two major surgeries, 33 proton radiation treatments, multiple chemotherapy regimens, and several experimental trials.

She drove thousands of miles to and from Barnes Hospital to receive treatment, always had a positive attitude, and never complained or questioned God. Robin took multiple vacations with her family during her battle, and only stopped going to work three weeks prior to her death. Second Timothy 4:7-8 sums up Robin's battle with cancer perfectly: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." Cancer may have overcome Robin's physical body, but Robin knew-and knows-that she, as someone who shares in Jesus Christ's victory over death, is the real victor, and that she will experience the love of Christ in its fullness for eternity.

