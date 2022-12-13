Rodger Dale Dyer

Rodger was born March 22, 1948, in Hermitage Springs, TN, son of Delbert and Mildred (Davis) Dyer. He married Donna June Drury, July 15, 1981, at Northside Baptist Church; she preceded him in death February 26, 2013. He married Carol Ann (Jackson) Pierce, October 12, 2018, at the Coles County Courthouse. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Dale (Lisa) Dyer and Vicki (Butch) Conine, both of Kansas; step-children: Clinton (Kari) Pierce of Cooks Mills, Sherri Ayers of Cooks Mills, Christy Pierce of Cooks Mills, and Abby Mingus of Champaign; grandchildren: Marlana (Jon) Brant of Kansas, Ashley Woodruff of Charleston, and Kendra Conine of Kansas; step-grandchildren: Carisa Ayers of Collinsville, Gaven Ayers of Cooks Mills, Carlee Wallace of Cooks Mills, Pierce Wallace of Cooks Mills, Hunter (Alexa) Reynolds of Mattoon, Laney Mingus of Mattoon, Emma Mingus of Mattoon, and Rosalind Pierce of Cooks Mills. Great-grandchildren: Rylan Brant, Jase Brant, and Joslynne Woodruff; one brother, Ronnie Dyer of Charleston; and one sister, Arlene (Allen) Wooley of Chicopee, MA. His beloved companion, Gizmo, also survives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chris Dyer; and granddaughter, Caira Conine.