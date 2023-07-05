July 1, 1945 - July 4, 2023

MATTOON — Rodney Lee Clark, age 78, of Mattoon, passed away at 3:48 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral Services honoring his life will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with Dr. John Calio officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Rodney was born on July 1, 1945, in Mattoon, IL, the son of Hubert and Betty (Bosley) Clark. Rodney was raised by Hobert and Maxine Clark, who are deceased. He married Sue Carolyn Wheeler on August 6, 1972.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Sue Clark; one brother, Jack Clark of Olney, IL; two nephews: David Clark and Shawn Clark; great-niece, Jessica; and great-nephew, Carson.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Betty Clark; brother, Dick Clark; grandparents: Lawrence and Ruby Bosley and Frank and Iva Clark; parents-in-law, Roy and Ola Wheeler; and sister-in-law, Marcella Clark.

Rodney served honorably in the United States Navy from 1965-1969. He retired from the Maintenance Department at Lake Land College in 2000. Rodney was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon. Rodney enjoyed snowmobiling at Yellowstone. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon or the American Heart and Lung Society.

