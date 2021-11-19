OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Roger Boston Pogue Jr., passed away, peacefully at home from pneumonia, on October 23, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee, WI, on February 6, 1943.

Roger graduated from the University of Illinois, at Champaign-Urbana, where he was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam war for eight years, and earned the rank of captain. He had a successful career with IBM for which he was very proud.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter, Jennifer Stevens and husband, Don of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Kelly Roberts and husband, John of Bellevue, ID; as well as seven grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Becky Erickson and husband Fred of Decatur, IL; as well as nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger Pogue Sr. and Olivia Baker Pogue; and brother Stanley.