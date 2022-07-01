Roger D. Greenwell
August 26, 1956 - June 29, 2022
CASEY - Roger D. Greenwell, 65, of Casey, IL, passed away at his residence on June 29, 2022. He was born on Aug. 26, 1956, in Terre Haute, IN, to Mrytle and Fred Greenwell.
He is survived by his husband of 28-years, George Walker; and foster son, Ronny Douglas; several nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Mrytle and Fred; five sister: Charlotte, LaDonna, Sandy, Vicki, Brenda; and four brothers: Albert, Arthur, Charles and Ricky.
Roger was a 1974 graduate of Martinsville High School. He worked for the Coles County Animal Shelter for over 25 years and before retirement he worked at Addus HomeCare. He loved working in his garden, yard and he loved horses.
Donations can be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter or the Westfield Food Bank in his honor.
At Roger's request there will be no visitation and burial will be at a later date
