April 26, 1938 - June 13, 2023

CHRISMAN — Roger Dean Beals, 85, of Chrisman, formerly of Neoga, died June 13, 2023. He was retired from Chrisman High School after over thirty years as a coach and educator.

He was born April 26, 1938, in Mattoon, the son of the late Wanda (Horn) Elson.

Survivors include four children: Mitch Beals, Melissa Kindred, Pamela Lucas, and Chad Beals; fourteen grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren. A son, Jeffrey Beals, is deceased.

Coach Beals was well-known for his success in basketball and cross country, leading his small-town high school to Class A Illinois State Basketball Championships in 1985 and 1987.

Visitation is 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. CDT Saturday, June 24, 2023, on the Roger Beals Court of the Chrisman High School Gymnasium. Interment will be private in Woodland Cemetery.

