Roger Gregg Dodson

MATTOON - Robert Gregg Dodson, age 82, of Mattoon passed away at 12:16 p.m. on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Copper Creek Cottages.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at a later date. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Gregg was born on March 10, 1939 in Mattoon the son of Virgil Ivan and Virginia Page (Redding) Dodson.

Survivors include his daughters, Julie (Greg) Felt of Belleville, IL, Kelly (Larry) Stranko of Mattoon, IL and Heather (Greg) Skinner of Prosper, TX; grandchildren: Derek (Mary) Hackett of Mattoon, IL, Dustin Hackett of Mattoon, IL, Rachel (Daniel) Dorney-Pisani of Charleston, IL, Tony (Kayla) Rieck of Sterling, VA, Jeff Rieck (Denise Medina) of Champaign, IL, Kami (Jordan) Rahar of Mattoon, IL, Brianna Butler of St. Louis, MO, Layden Butler of Nashville, TN and Jett Butler of Mattoon, IL; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister, Diane (David) Hart of Menomonee Falls, WI. In addition to his daughters, Gregg is also survived by special children in his life: Nancy Douglas DeBaca, Amanda Douglas Lewis, Andrew Douglas and Stephanie Haw Carrasco. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Page.

Gregg attended Onarga Military School from elementary through high school. He worked as a land surveyor his whole life both in Illinois and Arizona, retiring from Gila River Indian Community. Gregg was a lifetime member of the Kiwanis Southwest District, serving as Distinguished Governor from 1993 until 1994. He also served as a Key Club Administrator. Gregg enjoyed traveling, biking and running; completing a marathon in Arizona. In earlier years, Gregg coached his daughter's Ponytail baseball league.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Copper Creek Cottages and Lincolnland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.