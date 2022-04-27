July 20, 1948 - April 26, 2022

SULLIVAN — Roger K. Wilhelm, 73, of Sullivan, passed away 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home in Sullivan. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Roger was born July 20, 1948, in Decatur; the son of Ray and Wilma M. (Crane) Wilhelm. He graduated from Sullivan High School in the Class of 1966, and then went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Southern Illinois University. Roger was a retired truck driver. He attended the Zion Hill United Methodist Church, Mattoon. Roger enjoyed going to family gatherings.

He is survived by brother, Brad Crane Wilhelm of Redmon; sister, Cherryl (Gery) Conlin of Arthur. Roger is also survived by five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.