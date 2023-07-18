June 1, 1931 - July 16, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Roger L. Courson, 92, of Champaign, died at 3:04 p.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at home.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Windsor Cemetery, Windsor, IL, with the Rev. Richard Eident officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.

Roger was born on June 1, 1931, in Galesburg, the son of Dale and Eva (Dexter) Courson. He married Joanne Root in 1952, she died in 1990. He then married Donna Huffmaster on July 6, 1991, in Champaign, she survives.

Also surviving are two sons: Jerry (Vickie) Courson of Robertsville, MO, and David (Ann) Courson of Lawrenceville, GA; three daughters: Vicki Voegel of Normal, Sherrill Voegel of Palatine, Paula Voegel of Mattoon; seven grandchildren: Megan Pavik, Michelle Vaughan, Ron Oliver, Sam Courson, Olivia Voegel, Maia Voegel, Evan Christo; and two great-grandchildren: Natalie Vaughan and Grace Withrow.

He was preceded in death by one son, Michael; and one grandson, Carl Puckett.

Roger retired as the Head of the Vocation Agriculture Department at the University of Illinois.

He was active in the FFA and 4H.

Roger also was a judge for various Ag Dairy Programs.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.